Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $357,000 Position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPK. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 906.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 11,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

CPK stock opened at $142.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 0.50. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1 year low of $99.64 and a 1 year high of $146.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $107.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.