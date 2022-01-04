Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stake in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) by 72.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STLA. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Stellantis by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Stellantis by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stellantis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

NASDAQ:STLA opened at $19.54 on Tuesday. Stellantis has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $21.99. The company has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

