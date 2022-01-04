Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases New Stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,651 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FFIV. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 16.4% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,180,097 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $593,597,000 after buying an additional 447,727 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 361.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,047 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $94,645,000 after purchasing an additional 397,114 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 8,285.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 258,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $48,176,000 after purchasing an additional 255,016 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the second quarter worth $29,066,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 2,289.5% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 139,524 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,044,000 after purchasing an additional 133,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

In other F5 Networks news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total transaction of $246,108.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.92, for a total value of $39,025.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,525 shares of company stock valued at $8,972,656 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks stock opened at $242.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.20, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $229.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.78. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.41 and a 52 week high of $249.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.51 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on F5 Networks from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.78.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

