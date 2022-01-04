JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) were down 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $65.22 and last traded at $65.34. Approximately 107,132 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 11,030,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.33.

Several analysts recently commented on JD shares. CLSA raised their price target on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of JD.com from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JD.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.37. The stock has a market cap of $85.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.75.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. JD.com had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $218.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JD. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in JD.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Saban Cheryl bought a new stake in JD.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in JD.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in JD.com by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 675 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JD.com by 2,744.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

About JD.com (NASDAQ:JD)

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

