John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, an increase of 715.8% from the November 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 17.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 8.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.51. The stock had a trading volume of 117 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,612. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $22.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.45.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.123 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets in preferred stocks or other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.

