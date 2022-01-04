Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 297,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,210 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.2% of Davis R M Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $48,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

NYSE JNJ opened at $171.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.77 and a 200-day moving average of $166.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $451.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.74. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $151.47 and a 52-week high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 63.38%.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Recommended Story: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.