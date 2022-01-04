Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $20.62

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 20.62 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 2,066 ($27.84), with a volume of 77229 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,056.88 ($27.72).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($37.73) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Liberum Capital cut their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,910 ($39.21) to GBX 2,290 ($30.86) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,900 ($39.08) to GBX 2,500 ($33.69) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,510 ($33.82) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,850 ($38.40) to GBX 2,800 ($37.73) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,580 ($34.77).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,247.26 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,685.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.30) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.88%.

In other news, insider Robert MacLeod bought 18 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,295 ($30.93) per share, with a total value of £413.10 ($556.66). Also, insider Chris Mottershead bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,965 ($26.48) per share, with a total value of £19,650 ($26,478.91). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,030 shares of company stock valued at $2,038,578.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

