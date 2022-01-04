JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Price Target to €550.00

Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) had its target price boosted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €530.00 ($602.27) to €550.00 ($625.00) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SDMHF. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Societe Generale cut Sartorius Stedim Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $550.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SDMHF traded down $6.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $550.00. 118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147. Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a twelve month low of $349.70 and a twelve month high of $653.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $537.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $544.35.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA provides equipment and services for the development, quality assurance, and production processes of the biopharmaceutical industry. Its integrated solutions and focus on single-use technologies are supporting biopharma companies around the world to develop and produce drugs.

