JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Price Target to €550.00

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2022

Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) had its target price boosted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €530.00 ($602.27) to €550.00 ($625.00) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SDMHF. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Societe Generale cut Sartorius Stedim Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $550.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SDMHF traded down $6.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $550.00. 118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147. Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a twelve month low of $349.70 and a twelve month high of $653.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $537.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $544.35.

About Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA provides equipment and services for the development, quality assurance, and production processes of the biopharmaceutical industry. Its integrated solutions and focus on single-use technologies are supporting biopharma companies around the world to develop and produce drugs.

Analyst Recommendations for Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF)

