JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Athene (NYSE:ATH) Price Target to $84.00

Athene (NYSE:ATH) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 0.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ATH. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Athene from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Athene from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.48.

ATH stock remained flat at $$83.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 3,498,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,275,285. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.85. Athene has a 52-week low of $40.21 and a 52-week high of $91.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.69.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.63. Athene had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Athene will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,800 shares of Athene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $129,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total transaction of $153,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,175 shares of company stock worth $954,260. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Athene by 165.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Athene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Athene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Athene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Athene by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

