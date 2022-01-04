JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 2.1% of Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 99.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,658,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,597,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810,319 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $593,484,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,515.8% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,333,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,152 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 165.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,522,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,771 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,584,673,000 after buying an additional 1,513,407 shares during the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JPM opened at $164.43 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.77 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The company has a market capitalization of $485.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

Several research firms recently commented on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

