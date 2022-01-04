JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Acquired by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 421,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,858 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 1.1% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $21,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 397.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 37.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 276,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,032,000 after purchasing an additional 75,008 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS JPST opened at $50.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.65.

