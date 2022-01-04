Karura (KAR) Trading Down 2.2% This Week

Karura (CURRENCY:KAR) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Karura coin can currently be purchased for about $3.91 or 0.00008363 BTC on exchanges. Karura has a market capitalization of $87.17 million and $2.27 million worth of Karura was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Karura has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00064070 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00073184 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,830.74 or 0.08188952 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00081069 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,779.59 or 1.00000564 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007472 BTC.

Karura Coin Profile

Karura’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,282,782 coins. Karura’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Karura

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karura directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Karura should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Karura using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

