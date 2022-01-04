Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Shares Acquired by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 794,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,531 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kemper were worth $53,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 73.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 6,405 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 2.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 45.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income increased its holdings in Kemper by 31.7% in the third quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 164,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,964,000 after buying an additional 39,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Kemper by 3.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Kemper alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KMPR traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.18. 479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,562. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 51.55 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.39. Kemper Co. has a one year low of $51.39 and a one year high of $83.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($1.12). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 0.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.90%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Kemper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

In other news, CFO Anastasios Omiridis sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total transaction of $47,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Joseph Joyce acquired 500 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.71 per share, with a total value of $28,855.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kemper Profile

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.