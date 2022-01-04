Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Short Interest Update

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 74.1% from the November 30th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of KPELY traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.57. The stock had a trading volume of 705 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Keppel has a 12 month low of $7.19 and a 12 month high of $9.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.77.

Get Keppel alerts:

Keppel Company Profile

Keppel Corp. Ltd. is an investment holding and management company, which engages in the provision of offshore & marine engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Offshore & Marine, Infrastructure & Others, Urban Development, Connectivity, Asset Management, and Corporate & Others.

See Also: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Keppel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keppel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.