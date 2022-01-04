Kevin P. Knight Sells 3,219 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Stock

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 3,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $199,803.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

KNX stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,446. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.17 and a 52-week high of $62.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.03.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.64%.

KNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Europe raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.81.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 190.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

