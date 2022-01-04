Keybank National Association OH Acquires 14,510 Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 709,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,510 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $29,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GDRX. Atreides Management LP bought a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,583,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,203,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,800 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,173,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,628,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,647,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,333,000 after purchasing an additional 637,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

In other GoodRx news, insider Bansi Nagji sold 3,600 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $162,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 226,899 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $8,896,709.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,365,930 shares of company stock valued at $52,853,836 over the last 90 days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GDRX opened at $32.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of -45.70, a P/E/G ratio of 31.99 and a beta of -0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.87 and a 200 day moving average of $38.12. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $59.67. The company has a quick ratio of 14.47, a current ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.08 million. GoodRx had a negative return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 41.36%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GDRX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stephens began coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GoodRx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.57.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

