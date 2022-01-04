Keybank National Association OH Has $42.07 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,877 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.27% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $42,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,382,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,109 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,982,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,617,000 after buying an additional 73,575 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,445,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,067,000 after buying an additional 38,151 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 939,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,302,000 after buying an additional 240,843 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 934,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,761,000 after buying an additional 40,663 shares during the period.

Shares of IWP stock opened at $114.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.88. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $94.31 and a 52 week high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

