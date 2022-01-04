Keybank National Association OH Increases Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 645,701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,022 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $47,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,627,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,504,000. Natixis grew its position in Amphenol by 37.2% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 316,383 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,644,000 after acquiring an additional 85,732 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 19.4% during the third quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 19,888 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its position in Amphenol by 15.2% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 436,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,995,000 after acquiring an additional 57,521 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total transaction of $44,576,648.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $13,889,066.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 985,600 shares of company stock worth $81,038,736. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on APH. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.77.

NYSE:APH opened at $86.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.72. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $58.58 and a twelve month high of $88.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 33.68%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

