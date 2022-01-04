Keybank National Association OH Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 216,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $24,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 11,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,071,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,362,000 after acquiring an additional 406,304 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $122.34 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $94.65 and a twelve month high of $123.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.19 and a 200 day moving average of $117.35.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

