Keybank National Association OH Purchases 2,148 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 215,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.19% of Ameriprise Financial worth $56,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.2% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 19,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,202,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth $4,632,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,239,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,620,000 after acquiring an additional 61,401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMP. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.90.

NYSE AMP opened at $304.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $300.43 and its 200 day moving average is $276.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.71 and a 12 month high of $312.14. The stock has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.61.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.27 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.38%.

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total value of $7,349,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 30,632 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total value of $9,302,019.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,776 shares of company stock worth $22,149,231 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

