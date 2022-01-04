Keybank National Association OH Raises Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 167,027 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $20,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 459.2% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 117.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 381 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT opened at $106.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.47 and a 200 day moving average of $122.57. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $98.38 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.62%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $152.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.70.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

