Keybank National Association OH Sells 5,204 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,204 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.19% of Cincinnati Financial worth $34,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 317,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 87,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,001,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $116.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,872.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.67.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $113.11 on Tuesday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $82.62 and a twelve month high of $127.25. The company has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 28.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 16.22%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

