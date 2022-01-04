KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Position Boosted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. South State Corp bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 10,981 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $256,516.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 9,301 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $220,526.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,672 shares of company stock worth $2,361,619. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KEY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.17.

Shares of KEY opened at $23.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $16.03 and a twelve month high of $24.57.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.47%.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

