KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at Barclays

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its target price increased by Barclays from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on KEY. Bank of America upgraded KeyCorp from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wedbush lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.17.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $23.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.65. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $16.03 and a twelve month high of $24.57. The company has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 33.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.47%.

In related news, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 10,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $256,516.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $1,609,154.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 98,672 shares of company stock worth $2,361,619. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter worth $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter worth $28,000. South State Corp bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 103.2% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

