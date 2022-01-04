KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Stock Holdings Increased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,375,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,320,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704,372 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,084,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,674,392,000 after purchasing an additional 402,480 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 71,317,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,472,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,539 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 32,061,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,999,000 after purchasing an additional 889,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 6.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,659,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,896 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

In other news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 9,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $220,526.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $1,609,154.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,672 shares of company stock worth $2,361,619. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:KEY opened at $23.58 on Tuesday. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $16.03 and a 12 month high of $24.57. The firm has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.27 and its 200-day moving average is $21.65.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.195 dividend. This is an increase from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.47%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KEY. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.