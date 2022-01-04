Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) Shares Gap Down to $237.89

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $237.89, but opened at $226.13. Kinsale Capital Group shares last traded at $227.72, with a volume of 144 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KNSL. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.83.

The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $209.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.25.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.60. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $164.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.12%.

In other news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.20, for a total transaction of $100,896.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,096. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KNSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,765,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,965,000 after purchasing an additional 273,136 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 154.8% in the 3rd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 288,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,724,000 after acquiring an additional 175,569 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 619,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,145,000 after acquiring an additional 159,157 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 891,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,097,000 after acquiring an additional 135,735 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,067,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,696,000 after acquiring an additional 105,163 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

