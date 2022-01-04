KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. (NYSE:KAHC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. (NYSE:KAHC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,700 shares, a growth of 347.9% from the November 30th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 274,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in KKR Acquisition Holdings I by 25.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,875,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,531,000 after acquiring an additional 975,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KKR Acquisition Holdings I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,482,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,875,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,880,000. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,670,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,399,000 after purchasing an additional 425,958 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:KAHC opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. KKR Acquisition Holdings I has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.79.

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

