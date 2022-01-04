KOK (KOK) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5.49 Million

KOK (CURRENCY:KOK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One KOK coin can currently be bought for $5.51 or 0.00011908 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, KOK has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. KOK has a total market cap of $591.42 million and $5.49 million worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005233 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00052218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006302 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About KOK

KOK is a coin. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 107,333,422 coins. KOK’s official Twitter account is @KOKPLAYofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK PLAY is a decentralized digital content platform that was created through the combination of AI, big data, and the blockchain technology, which is currently in the spotlight. To solve the problem of the monopolization of the existing global platforms, it was developed to realize three values: 'Fair, Share, and Enabler.' KOK PLAY is a platform that allows all creators to fairly exploit the assets of the platform(Fair), share values, vision, and fair returns accordingly(Share), and ensures the creator’s freedom to create (Enabler). “

