Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Shares Gap Down to $72.11

Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $72.11, but opened at $70.00. Krystal Biotech shares last traded at $70.57, with a volume of 399 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Krystal Biotech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.50.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.61 and a beta of 0.91.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.06. Analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $7,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 20.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Krystal Biotech by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,767,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,218,000 after buying an additional 426,020 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Krystal Biotech by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 534,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,917,000 after buying an additional 193,800 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Krystal Biotech by 827.2% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 126,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,588,000 after buying an additional 112,671 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Krystal Biotech by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 213,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,533,000 after buying an additional 68,380 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Krystal Biotech by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 712,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,484,000 after buying an additional 54,039 shares during the period. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

Recommended Story: Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.