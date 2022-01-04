Kuboo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGTB) Short Interest Update

Kuboo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGTB) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SGTB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.03. 1,063,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,241. Kuboo has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04.

Get Kuboo alerts:

About Kuboo

The Suggestion Box, Inc engages in the provision of open and secure family communication. Its products include Kuboo.com, which is a 3D virtual world for kids, MouseMail.com, AnonymouseTips.com, which provides email tips to schools, local police departments and government agencies, and StandAgainstBullying.org.

Further Reading: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Kuboo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuboo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.