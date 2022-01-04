L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Acquired by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 464,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,407,000 after acquiring an additional 65,685 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 20,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.7% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 17,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded up $5.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.58. 14,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,207. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.30. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.70 and a 12-month high of $246.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $216.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.98.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.97%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LHX. UBS Group cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.83.

In related news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total value of $1,522,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.