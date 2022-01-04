Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Position Lifted by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 10.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,029 shares during the period. Lam Research makes up approximately 2.2% of Associated Banc Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $55,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $625,747,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,554,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $889,524,000 after buying an additional 775,700 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $992,770,000 after purchasing an additional 677,746 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $351,163,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth $377,027,000. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 11,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $7,647,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total transaction of $2,939,836.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,555 shares of company stock valued at $22,125,803. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $790.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Friday, September 10th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $710.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $701.17.

Lam Research stock opened at $726.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $102.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $473.32 and a 1 year high of $731.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $654.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $620.22.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.26%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

