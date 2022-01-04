Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) to Issue Dividend of $2.00 on January 21st

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of 2.00 per share by the transportation company on Friday, January 21st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th.

Landstar System has increased its dividend by 46.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years.

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $178.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.02. Landstar System has a 12 month low of $132.36 and a 12 month high of $188.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $174.90 and its 200 day moving average is $165.29.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 43.36% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Landstar System stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 35.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,365 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of Landstar System worth $24,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Landstar System from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Stephens upped their price objective on Landstar System from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen increased their price target on Landstar System from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Landstar System from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.27.

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

