Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. Sells 1,270 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Apple by 68.6% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 583,160 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,861,000 after buying an additional 237,361 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,808,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Apple by 20.5% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 63,065 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,637,000 after buying an additional 10,735 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Apple by 1.6% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 42,892 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL opened at $182.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $182.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $163.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $24,645,505.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 218,081 shares of company stock worth $32,383,704 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.