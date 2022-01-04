Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Short Interest Update

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, a growth of 292.1% from the November 30th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

LGRDY opened at $23.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.28. Legrand has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $23.52.

A number of research firms have commented on LGRDY. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Legrand from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €135.00 ($153.41) price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Friday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Legrand has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

