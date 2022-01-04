Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Position Cut by Boston Partners

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,731,147 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,802 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Lennar were worth $162,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LEN. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Lennar by 1.6% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,961 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lennar by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,091 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lennar by 0.3% in the second quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Lennar by 0.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Lennar by 2.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEN opened at $111.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.00 and a 200-day moving average of $103.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.51. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $71.52 and a 12-month high of $117.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). Lennar had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 19.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Lennar from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Lennar in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.75.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

