Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Stake Boosted by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,442 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $3,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 1.6% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lennar by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,091 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lennar by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Lennar by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Lennar by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Lennar from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Lennar in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.75.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $111.81 on Tuesday. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $71.52 and a one year high of $117.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.00 and a 200-day moving average of $103.69. The company has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 9.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($0.24). Lennar had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 19.45%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 15.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

