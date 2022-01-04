Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.33.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LESL. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, December 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of LESL stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.12. 59,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,850,157. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.10. Leslie’s has a 52-week low of $19.80 and a 52-week high of $32.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.81.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $408.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Leslie’s will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Leslie’s news, CRO Paula Baker sold 25,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $520,729.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,625,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $275,912,527.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Leslie’s in the second quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 163.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 234.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the third quarter valued at about $84,000.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

