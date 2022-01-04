LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,095 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LHC Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,799 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in LHC Group by 15.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in LHC Group by 55.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in LHC Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,986 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in LHC Group by 8.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on LHCG. Zacks Investment Research raised LHC Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on LHC Group from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded LHC Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on LHC Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.82.

In other LHC Group news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LHCG stock opened at $140.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.99. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.42 and a 12-month high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.37.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $565.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

