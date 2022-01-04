Lincoln National Corp Boosts Stock Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,139 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter worth $30,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 390.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 123.3% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

TD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Veritas Investment Research downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.62.

TD opened at $77.76 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.94. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $56.02 and a 52 week high of $77.87. The stock has a market cap of $141.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6958 per share. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.55%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

