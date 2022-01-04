Lincoln National Corp Has $438,000 Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 43,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBRE stock opened at $108.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.12. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.74 and a fifty-two week high of $110.23.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $1,097,255.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $488,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.80.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

