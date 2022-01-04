Lincoln National Corp Increases Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLYG. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 169.3% in the third quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,595,000 after acquiring an additional 268,460 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $13,501,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 987,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,672,000 after acquiring an additional 110,752 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 67.8% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 266,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,652,000 after acquiring an additional 107,642 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 149.2% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 131,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,705,000 after acquiring an additional 78,937 shares during the period.

Shares of SLYG opened at $93.37 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $74.74 and a twelve month high of $96.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.05.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

