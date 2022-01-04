Lincoln National Corp Sells 2,524 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

Lincoln National Corp cut its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 10.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,524 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 34.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 97.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 8,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 39.2% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 24,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 6,944 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSJL opened at $22.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.99. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.93 and a 52-week high of $23.14.

