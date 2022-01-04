Lincoln National Corp Sells 391 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in International Paper were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in International Paper by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,100,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,887,733,000 after purchasing an additional 947,242 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,502,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,789,779,000 after purchasing an additional 241,298 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,038,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,535,124,000 after acquiring an additional 820,092 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,648,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $467,924,000 after acquiring an additional 482,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,382,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,016,000 after acquiring an additional 510,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP opened at $46.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.41. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $43.87 and a fifty-two week high of $65.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.11.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). International Paper had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

International Paper announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.57%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IP shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of International Paper from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.47.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

