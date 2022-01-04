Lincoln National Corp Sells 644 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 22.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,951,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,213,000 after acquiring an additional 628,686 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,978,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,690 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,923 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,126,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in DocuSign by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,092,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,048,000 after purchasing an additional 525,040 shares in the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DOCU. Needham & Company LLC lowered DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on DocuSign from $330.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $330.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on DocuSign from $345.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.72.

In other DocuSign news, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total transaction of $422,355.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer purchased 33,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.95 per share, for a total transaction of $4,847,516.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,497 shares of company stock worth $18,151,866. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $157.01 on Tuesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.51 and a 1-year high of $314.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $212.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.40 and a beta of 0.82.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

