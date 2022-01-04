Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Receives $348.57 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $351.07.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Linde by 450.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 110.4% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 2.1% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in Linde by 6.2% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in Linde by 13.8% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LIN traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $341.40. 28,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,698,954. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $331.54 and a 200 day moving average of $312.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde has a 1-year low of $240.80 and a 1-year high of $346.97.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Linde will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.44%.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

