Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Receives $348.57 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $351.07.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.
In related news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:LIN traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $341.40. 28,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,698,954. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $331.54 and a 200 day moving average of $312.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde has a 1-year low of $240.80 and a 1-year high of $346.97.
Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Linde will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.44%.
Linde Company Profile
Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.
