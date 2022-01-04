Linear (LINA) Trading Up 0.2% Over Last Week

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Linear coin can now be bought for about $0.0505 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Linear has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Linear has a total market capitalization of $163.58 million and approximately $76.62 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005232 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00052414 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006310 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Linear

Linear (CRYPTO:LINA) is a coin. It launched on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,236,625,439 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Linear is linear.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Buying and Selling Linear

