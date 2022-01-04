Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Acquired by Boston Partners

Boston Partners increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,542,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,089 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $140,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 144.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,292,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,207,000 after acquiring an additional 763,955 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 15,212.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 665,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,248,000 after buying an additional 660,657 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 44.9% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,019,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,329,000 after buying an additional 315,780 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 234.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 329,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,827,000 after buying an additional 230,808 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 50.6% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 591,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,793,000 after buying an additional 198,766 shares during the period. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on LYV shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.57.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $121.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.84. The firm has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of -28.91 and a beta of 1.31. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.88 and a 12-month high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1366.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.45) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.