Locus Chain (LOCUS) One Day Volume Hits $26,628.00

Locus Chain (CURRENCY:LOCUS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Locus Chain has a total market cap of $28.59 million and $26,628.00 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Locus Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0325 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Locus Chain has traded up 9.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Locus Chain alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005246 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00051626 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006179 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Locus Chain Profile

Locus Chain is a coin. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 879,808,261 coins. The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com . The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211 . Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @LocusChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network. “

Locus Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Locus Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Locus Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Locus Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Locus Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.