Loki Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,392.00 (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Over the last seven days, Loki has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Loki has a market capitalization of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loki coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,544.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,831.69 or 0.08232342 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.83 or 0.00319752 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $432.56 or 0.00929352 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00011989 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.48 or 0.00074083 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.90 or 0.00483187 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00008172 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $122.44 or 0.00263070 BTC.

About Loki

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . Loki’s official website is loki.network . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.